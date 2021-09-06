Storms could bring damaging wind threat ahead of midweek cooldown

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As Labor Day 2021 comes to a close, the sunshine of Monday may briefly be put on pause Tuesday.

The Stateline trades sunshine for cumulonimbus clouds by Tuesday. An approaching cold front promises to bring thunderstorm chances back into the fray.

Tuesday morning features dry conditions, but a south to southwesterly wind keep temperatures slightly warmer. Lows by Tuesday morning only drop into the lower 60s, which is around 10° warmer than what the region woke up to Monday. The mild start is a sign of a warm day, as we'll sit just ahead of an approaching cold front.

By the early afternoon, showers and thunderstorms slowly begin to bubble up as temperatures rise. Highs Tuesday manage to get into the middle 80s, with noticeably higher humidity levels. A stout southwesterly wind of 25 to 35 miles per hour helps to spike dew point temperatures. Make no mistake about it, the winds ahead of the approaching cold front will be pretty blustery. A line of thunderstorms could bring even gustier conditions to the Stateline.

Weather models are in good agreement on timing of Tuesday's thunderstorm threat. A broad timeline ranges from 1 PM to about 6 PM depending on where in Northern Illinois you are. The farther north and west your hometown is, that narrow range is from 1 PM to 4 PM. Closer to I-88, the severe window ranges from 3 PM to closer to 6 PM. The Storm Prediction Center has a "marginal" risk, or a 1 on a 1 to 5 scale, for severe weather east of I-39 and south of I-88.



Tumbling temperatures by Wednesday:

Following the threat for gusty storms Tuesday, temperatures take a dip. Highs Wednesday and Thursday fall back into the middle and upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. This is closer to where high temperatures should be for early September. The cooldown does appear brief in nature, though.

Climbing temperatures by the weekend:

Don't be so quick to pack away summer clothes just yet. By the weekend, temperatures inch closer to the middle 80s. According to the Climate Prediction Center, temperatures across most of the Lower 48 remain above average through mid-September.