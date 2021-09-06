Rockford United Labor says Labor Day Parade cancellation coincides with union goals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The streets of downtown Rockford looked all too familiar to last year's Labor Day. Normally the streets would be lined with people to celebrate the holiday and acknowledge our workforce. But for the second year in a row, Rockford's Labor Day Parade was cancelled.

It's a decision made by Rockford United Labor which is a part of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO). Cancelling the long standing tradition was no easy decision but a responsible one, according to Rockford United Labor. The group represents more than 25,000 union members in the greater Rockford area.

President Sara Dorner says it only makes sense that the same workers who advocate for safer workplaces can advocate and voice for safer homes, lives and communities by preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Different unions would normally march around downtown Rockford to celebrate their families and their fellow coworkers. Unions are instead remembering one of their own milestones: the 51st anniversary of the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

Dorner says it's another reminder that the work never stops for unions.

"We are talking about quality of life for working people across the board," said Dorner. "I think that remote work has started that conversation with a lot of employers because they realized they don't necessarily have to have workers in the work place in order for them to function. Actually, productivity for many remote workers have really increased."

IBEW 364 Business Manager Alan Golden said Monday was a somber day. That's because he has spent more than 40 Labor Days celebrating at Rockford's parade. But he says this year is another reminder that workers on the frontline of the pandemic are tough and will keep following guidelines to protect one another.

"We have a responsibility as unions to our community and that comes down to the electricians. The electricians are going keep the lights on. The plumbers and pipe fitters are going to keep the water going. The labors and operators are going to keep the roads up and that's our responsibility," said Golden.

Rockford United Labor is looking to pass legislation to make it easier for workers to form unions. The group is also advocating that local governments use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to build up working people.