Rockford community honors the life and legacy of Mason Hada at his funeral

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's been over a week since Mason Hada was tragically killed in a car accident, but for his wrestling teammate Marshawn Spates says the pain of losing his friend is still fresh.

"Me and him always used to hang out at my boy Jack's house," Spates said. "We always played Madden, wrestled all the time, played football, backyard football, it hurts man. He was like a brother to me."

Dozens of people came to Mason Hada's funeral on Monday to say goodbye to their teammate, friend and family member. It was a packed visitation room with the entire East E-Rab football team coming to the funeral surprising Mason's father, LeRoy Hada.

"I saw the busses roll in, and it just made the hair on my arm stand up," Hada said. "Then I saw Coach Griff walking them up, and I was beyond amazed."

The East football program gifted the Hada family Mason's helmet to remember their son's hard work and dedication to being a good teammate and player.

However, if you ask LeRoy, Mason's impact came from living with a love for God. He says dozens of Mason's classmates met with the Hada's church preacher after the service asking how to get involved with the church and dedicating their lives to faith. After watching so many people talk to the family's preacher, LeRoy knows his son is smiling in heaven.

"What I've seen with all these kids coming to our pastor, wanting to be saved, and get back into church," Hada said. "That's what he was trying to do. With everything that's happening. I know he's happy. I know he's happy because what he's trying to do is exactly what's happening."

Mason was also known as big Minnesota Vikings fan. He was such a big supporter of the team that the Vikings sent the Hada family a letter with their condolences.