Labor Day 2021: What’s open and what’s not
(CNN/WKOW) — Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday of Sept. every year. It marks the end of summer and recognizes working Americans and the U.S. labor movement.
Many businesses are closed to observe the holiday.
Below is a list of some of the major businesses and institutions that will be open and those that will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6.
Open normal hours:
- Target
- Walmart
- Trader Joe's
- CVS
- Walgreens
Closed for the day:
- Costco
- DMV
- Public libraries
- Banks
- Post offices
- FedEx
- UPS