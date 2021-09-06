Labor Day 2021: What’s open and what’s not

(CNN/WKOW) — Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday of Sept. every year. It marks the end of summer and recognizes working Americans and the U.S. labor movement.

Many businesses are closed to observe the holiday.

Below is a list of some of the major businesses and institutions that will be open and those that will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6.

Open normal hours:

Target

Walmart

Trader Joe's

CVS

Walgreens

Closed for the day: