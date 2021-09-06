Israeli police launch manhunt after 6 prisoners break out

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli police say they have launched a massive manhunt in northern Israel and the occupied West Bank after six Palestinian prisoners escaped from a high-security facility. Multiple Israeli agencies were erecting roadblocks, conducting patrols and moving hundreds of other prisoners. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called the development a “grave incident” that required maximum effort by the country’s forces. The police said on Monday that the prisoners escaped from the Gilboa prison, which is supposed to be one of Israel’s most secure facilities. The men were believed to have been headed for Jenin, where the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority wields little control.