Haiti pledges to crack down on gangs, fight rise in crime

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government is warning about a spike in kidnappings and other crimes as it pledges to fight gangs. The announcement has drawn retorts from two crime bosses that any crackdown will bring greater violence aimed at police in the already unstable country. Prime Minister Ariel Henry now heads the government following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in early July. Henry said Monday that one of his priorities is to make Haiti safer. National Police Chief Léon Charles said police have identified all gangs and the zones they control, adding that officials launched an operation Friday against a gang called “Spitfire” whose leader was killed. Two other gang leaders released videos soon after the news conference threatening to answer any crackdown with armed force.