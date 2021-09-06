Firebrand Myanmar monk Wirathu released from prison

BANGKOK (AP) — A nationalist Buddhist monk in Myanmar notorious for his anti-Muslim remarks has been freed from prison after charges that he tried to stir up disaffection against the country’s previous civilian government were dropped. The monk, Wirathu, became prominent in 2012 after deadly riots broke out between Buddhists and ethnic minority Rohingya Muslims in the western state of Rakhine. He founded a nationalist organization that was accused of inciting violence against Muslims. Another activist monk confirmed Wirathu was released. Wirathu turned himself in for arrest last November. He had been a fugitive from justice since May 2019, when a warrant was issued for his arrest for comments that “bring into hatred or contempt” or “excite disaffection against” the government.