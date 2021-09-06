EXPLAINER: Argentina soccer chaos over Brazil quarantine row

The pitch intruders claimed to have very good reason to be confronting players only seven minutes into Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Argentina. The game was halted on Sunday and chaos ensued as Argentina great Lionel Messi and Brazil star Neymar watched on. Four Argentina players from English Premier League clubs were accused by agents of Brazil’s health agency of breaching coronavirus restriction rules by not declaring on arrival in Brazil that they’d been in England within the previous 14 days. Brazilian federal police say they’re investigating the four players for allegedly providing false information upon arrival in Sao Paulo. The players were allowed to return to Buenos Aires on Sunday night after giving written statements.