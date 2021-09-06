4-year-old among 5 fatal Chicago weekend shootings; 53 hurt

CHICAGO (AP) — A 4-year-old boy has died after he was struck by stray gunfire inside a Chicago home he was visiting. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Mychal Moultry died Sunday night at Comer Children’s Hospital. He was one of five people fatally shot during the Labor Day weekend. Another 53 were wounded by gunfire, including seven children. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Mychal was getting a haircut when was struck twice in the head by rounds that tore through the front window of a home on the city’s west side about 9 p.m. Friday.The boy was visiting from Alabama.