Hundreds wait to pay respects to Greek composer Theodorakis

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered outside Athens Cathedral, waiting for the arrival of the body of Greek composer and politician Mikis Theodorakis, who is to lie in state in a chapel of the cathedral for three days ahead of his burial on the southern island of Crete. But a dispute over burial details, including which undertakers’ office is to handle the procedure, has led to delays. About 500 people gathered outside the cathedral in central Athens, some holding flowers, waiting to pay their final respects to a composer who was an integral part of the Greek political and musical scene for decades. Theodorakis died Thursday at 96.