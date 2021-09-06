5th annual Labor Day car show hosted in Downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local car fanatics gathered in Davis Park today for a picnic and a car show.

Cars were lined up in Downtown Rockford today for the 5th annual Labor Day Car Show

People checked out cars and while enjoying some live music.

Event Promoter Ron Mahnke said because the parade and picnic were canceled, they wanted to make sure the car show was a success.

"All the car show participants that are here today," said Mahnke. "Donating money out of their own pockets to help put this on since we didn't get any help from those events so it's just us today."

A memorial award was handed out to a family in honor of a fallen car show member.