Visitor center at Chicago’s first national monument opens

CHICAGO (AP) — After years of work and planning, the visitor center at the Pullman National Monument has officially opened its doors. The center on Chicago’s far South Side marks the site where Pullman passenger railroad cars were built. The sprawling Pullman company factory closed in 1982 and the National Park Services’ visitor center features an exhibit with labor history, including stories about union movements, the Black Pullman sleeping car porters and a Black women’s council that helped organize workers. President Barack Obama designated the factory and surrounding area a national monument in 2015.