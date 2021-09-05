Sunny Labor Day in view, storm chances return by midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunny skies and warm temperatures headline Labor Day 2021. Following a long holiday weekend, storm chances move in by Tuesday.

Summer "ends" on a sunny note:

Labor Day marks the end of the summer season for some. The Stateline enjoys sunshine and warmer temperatures for this "unofficial" end to summer. While Labor Day Monday features abundant sunshine, temperatures won't be quite as warm as they were on Labor Day 2012. The record warmest Labor Day in Rockford was 96° just nine years ago. According to official Labor Day climatology, the coldest temperature occurred in 1946, where Labor Day lows fell to a frosty 35°.

Labor Day highs rise into the lower 80s with abundant sunshine.

Looking back through the last 116 years of weather history in Rockford, 78% of Labor Day highs fall between 70° and 89°. Most of those high temperatures land above 80°. Low temperatures are equally grouped together, with approximately 84% of Labor Day lows falling between 50° and 59°.

Warmest Labor Day High Coldest Labor Day Low Wettest Labor Day 96°

(2012) 35°

(1946) 1.33"

(1930) Labor Day weather statistics for Rockford.

Labor Day 2021 falls into the range that most of Rockford's holiday highs fall: between 80° and 89°. Sunny skies stick around for a while, however a few showers and storms could rumble through the Stateline Tuesday.

Most of high temperatures on Labor Day fall between 70° and 89° in Rockford.

Have your umbrellas ready on Tuesday:

An approaching cold front Tuesday could provide a few showers and thunderstorms. Weather models depict a line of showers and storms moving through during the afternoon and evening Tuesday. Some storms could be gusty, so be mindful of that if you're out and about Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center does not depict widespread severe weather, however damaging winds are possible Tuesday. Any thunderstorms that do develop should taper off by the time you head to bed Tuesday night.