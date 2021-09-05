Motorcycle crash sends one person to the hospital with ‘serious’ injuries

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Police are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Riverside Boulevard and Forest Hills Road due to a crash.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. when a car and motorcycle both tried to make a turn at a yellow light and crashed into each other.

Both people inside the vehicle had minor injuries, but the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital unconscious but breathing.

Loves Park Police say parts of the intersection will be closed down for the next several hours to reconstruct the scene.