Motorcycle crash sends one person to the hospital with ‘serious’ injuries

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Police are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Riverside Boulevard and Forest Hills Road due to a crash.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. when a car and motorcycle both tried to make a turn at a yellow light and crashed into each other.

Both people inside the vehicle had minor injuries, but the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital unconscious but breathing.

Loves Park Police say parts of the intersection will be closed down for the next several hours to reconstruct the scene.

William Ingalls

William Ingalls is the weekend reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford and went to high school at Christian Life.

