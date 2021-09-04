Sunny skies return for the second half of Labor Day weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This weekend has been a cloudy one so far, however a return to sunshine is right around the corner. Seasonably warm temperatures usher in the unofficial end to the summer season.

Sunshine makes a comeback:

Light rain and clouds made for a preview of what is to come in the months ahead both Friday and Saturday.

By Sunday, the clouds will be a thing of the past. A building ridge of high pressure sets up shop over the Central United States Sunday. This keeps sunshine going for the second half of the Labor Day weekend. Clear skies Sunday morning allow for temperatures to fall into the middle 50s in Rockford and lower 50s elsewhere.

Temperatures overnight Saturday fall comfortably into the 50s.

Clear skies and lower humidity allow temperatures to make a quick rebound from the pleasantly cool start to the day. Sunday afternoon bring temperatures into the lower 80s, which is slightly above average. Sunday features a bit of a breezy outlook, with west-northwesterly winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour.

Sunny skies stick around:

Looking ahead to the upcoming shortened work week, the 10-Day Forecast features abundant sunshine.

Labor Day Monday keeps mostly sunny skies and highs into the lower 80s. The only hiccup in the 10-Day Forecast comes on Tuesday, where showers and a few rumbles of thunderstorms make a return. Rain chances come ahead of a weak cold front just in time for midweek.

Don't get too used to cooler weather. Next week brings a return to middle and upper 80s.

High temperatures by Wednesday fall into the upper 70s, which is a bit closer to average. By next weekend, highs reach back into the middle and upper 80s. Through the middle of September, warmer weather looks likely.