Saturday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Andrew 57, Harvey Thornton 0
Argo 20, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 8
Biggsville West Central 66, West Prairie 8
Carmi White County def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit
Freeport (Aquin) 44, Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 14
Galena 28, Madison 0
Glenbard West 49, Downers South 0
Homewood-Flossmoor 21, Cahokia 6
Joliet Catholic 30, Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 20
Loyola 56, Rochester 7
Monmouth United 38, Princeville 7
Pawnee 54, Galva 8
Peotone 34, N. Central (Farmersburg), Ind. 8
Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 46, Momence 26
Taylorville 26, St. Edward 14
Von Steuben 34, Chicago Phoenix Academy 8
Westinghouse 22, Raby 14
Whitney Young 23, Chicago (Goode) 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/