Saturday’s Scores

6:51 pm Illinois Sports

PREP FOOTBALL=

Andrew 57, Harvey Thornton 0

Argo 20, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 8

Biggsville West Central 66, West Prairie 8

Carmi White County def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit

Freeport (Aquin) 44, Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 14

Galena 28, Madison 0

Glenbard West 49, Downers South 0

Homewood-Flossmoor 21, Cahokia 6

Joliet Catholic 30, Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 20

Loyola 56, Rochester 7

Monmouth United 38, Princeville 7

Pawnee 54, Galva 8

Peotone 34, N. Central (Farmersburg), Ind. 8

Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 46, Momence 26

Taylorville 26, St. Edward 14

Von Steuben 34, Chicago Phoenix Academy 8

Westinghouse 22, Raby 14

Whitney Young 23, Chicago (Goode) 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

