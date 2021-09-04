Rockford University football fast out of the gate, throttle Grinnel 48-13 in week one

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford University saw it's first fall football game since 2019, winning 48-13 over Grinnel. Regents quarterback Jaelen Ray broke a school record, completing 31 passes over 402 yards (2nd most in a game in school history), throwing for four touchdowns along the way.

Most of Ray's passes went to wide receiver Joey Owens, as he reeled in 12 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Jamon Carter-Grady and and Emani Johnson also caught a touchdown apiece.

Rockford stays at home next week, as they host Greenville, September 11, at 1:30 for an afternoon game.