Skip to Content

Rockford University football fast out of the gate, throttle Grinnel 48-13 in week one

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
7:12 pm Top Sports Stories
RU FOOTBALL 2

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford University saw it's first fall football game since 2019, winning 48-13 over Grinnel. Regents quarterback Jaelen Ray broke a school record, completing 31 passes over 402 yards (2nd most in a game in school history), throwing for four touchdowns along the way.

Most of Ray's passes went to wide receiver Joey Owens, as he reeled in 12 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Jamon Carter-Grady and and Emani Johnson also caught a touchdown apiece.

Rockford stays at home next week, as they host Greenville, September 11, at 1:30 for an afternoon game.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

More Stories

Skip to content