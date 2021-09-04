NIU shocks Georgia Tech, takes opener 22-21

ATLANTA, GA. (WREX) — The NIU football team battled their way to a big 22-21 win at Georgia Tech on Saturday night. The Huskies took a 14-0 lead early on before giving up 21 unanswered points to the Yellow Jackets. The Huskies then battled to score and convert on a two-point conversion to seal the deal in Atlanta.

Harrison Waylee rushed for 144 yards over 27 carries, while quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw for 97 yards including two big touchdowns to lead NIU to the victory. Miles Joiner and Clint Ratvokich each caught a touchdown for the Huskies.

NIU returns home for week two as they host Wyoming next Saturday afternoon on September 11, at 12:30.