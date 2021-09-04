Skip to Content

NIU shocks Georgia Tech, takes opener 22-21

10:55 pm Top Sports Stories
NIU Black Web Pic

ATLANTA, GA. (WREX) — The NIU football team battled their way to a big 22-21 win at Georgia Tech on Saturday night. The Huskies took a 14-0 lead early on before giving up 21 unanswered points to the Yellow Jackets. The Huskies then battled to score and convert on a two-point conversion to seal the deal in Atlanta.

Harrison Waylee rushed for 144 yards over 27 carries, while quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw for 97 yards including two big touchdowns to lead NIU to the victory. Miles Joiner and Clint Ratvokich each caught a touchdown for the Huskies.

NIU returns home for week two as they host Wyoming next Saturday afternoon on September 11, at 12:30.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

More Stories

Skip to content