Mending Hearts raises money for homeless pets

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Kegel Harley Davidson is usually has its lot filled with motorcycles, but on Saturday, it was teaming with cats and dogs.

Mending Hearts hosted a lunch and fundraiser to continue its mission of helping animals in need.

The charity gets dogs and cats spayed and neutered and pays for other treatments so they're better equipped to find their forever home.

President of Mending Hearts Kim Waeffler says all the money from this event will go directly towards finding more animals' forever homes.

"We want to find a forever home, so they are not on the streets running around or end up in shelters," Waeffler said. "We just just to give them the best life we can."

Mending Hearts will host an even larger fundraiser at Kegel Harley Davidson on September 18 with food truck, an auction and more.