Gunfire strikes 4-year-old boy inside Chicago home

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police say a four-year-old boy was shot twice in the head Friday when bullets came through the front window of a home. A police media report on the shooting said the child was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that shell casings were visible in the front yard of a three-story apartment building in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood. A front window of the building was shattered. Further information about the boy’s condition and the shooting has not been released.