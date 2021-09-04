Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 44, Stark County 9
Auburn 21, New Berlin 0
Aurora Christian 63, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 20
Barrington 42, Wheeling 0
Bartlett 59, Streamwood 58
Batavia 21, Oswego 13
Belvidere North 20, Rockford Boylan 6
Benton 61, Sparta 0
Bethalto Civic Memorial 28, East Alton-Wood River 0
Bloomington 1, Urbana 0
Bloomington Central Catholic 34, Rantoul 6
Blue Island Eisenhower def. Thornridge, forfeit
Bolingbrook 33, Simeon 0
Bradley-Bourbonnais def. Tilden, forfeit
Breese Mater Dei 21, Breese Central 7
Buffalo Grove 41, Conant 35
Bureau Valley 50, Sherrard 7
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 56, Blue Ridge 14
Byron 41, Winnebago 13
Camp Point Central 34, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 0
Carbondale 45, Granite City 20
Carmel 26, Lake Forest 14
Carmi White County 46, West Frankfort 13
Carnahan, Mo. 46, Dupo 6
Carrollton 54, Jacksonville Routt 8
Carterville 46, Herrin 6
Cary-Grove 60, Crystal Lake South 20
Casey-Westfield 32, Paris 30
Centralia 33, Gateway, Mo. 0
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop def. Carlyle, forfeit
Champaign Centennial 13, Danville 6
Chatham Glenwood 42, Eisenhower 6
Chicago Academy 48, Collins Academy 0
Chicago Ag Science 20, Julian 12
Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, Phillips 0
Christian Brothers College, Mo. 49, O’Fallon 2
Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton def. Hamilton County, forfeit
Clifton Central 60, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Clinton 37, Argenta-Oreana 0
Coal City 14, Kankakee (McNamara) 6
Collinsville 10, Triad 7
Crete-Monee 18, Plainfield North 13
Crystal Lake Central 41, Algonquin (Jacobs) 34
De La Salle 47, Curie 6
DePaul College Prep 49, Ridgewood 0
Decatur St. Teresa 55, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 0
Deerfield 45, Grayslake North 20
Dixon 50, North Boone 7
Downers North 27, Willowbrook 14
Downs Tri-Valley 49, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8
Durand/Pecatonica 28, Forreston 0
Dwight 0, Bismarck-Henning 0
East Moline United 52, East Peoria 20
Edwardsville 41, Highland 33
El Paso-Gridley 26, Fieldcrest 0
Evergreen Park 41, Chicago (Carver Military) 0
Fairbury Prairie Central 20, Pontiac 2
Fairfield 34, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 20
Farmington 53, Havana 8
Farmington Central 53, Havana 8
Fenwick 42, Niles Notre Dame 7
Fithian Oakwood 32, Gilman Iroquois West 26, OT
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 54, Peoria Heights (Quest) 16
Flora def. Edwards County, forfeit
Freeburg 26, Nashville 21
Freeport 25, Rockford Auburn 24
Ft. Zumwalt West, Mo. 49, Belleville West 13
Fulton 30, East Dubuque 20
Geneseo 58, Sandwich 7
Geneva 31, Kaneland 20
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 35, Rockford Lutheran 6
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 26, Fisher 13
Glenbard East 37, Elgin 6
Glenbard North 36, Naperville North 31
Glenbard South 56, West Chicago 0
Glenbrook South 23, Sandburg 0
Greenville 35, Gillespie 2
Hampshire 48, Dundee-Crown 21
Harrisburg 28, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 0
Harvard 34, Woodstock North 22
Herscher 29, Rochelle 27
Hersey 31, Palatine 24
Hoffman Estates 34, Rolling Meadows 32
Hononegah 30, Rockford Guilford 7
Hope Academy 6, Thornton Fractional North 0
Huntley 16, McHenry 13
IC Catholic 28, Woodstock Marian 17
Illini West (Carthage) 34, Lewistown 0
Jacksonville 35, Normal University 14
Johnston City 55, Eldorado 0
Kankakee 28, Washington 14
Kenwood 15, Hillcrest 12
Kewanee 28, Morrison 6
Lakes Community 20, Highland Park 6
Larkin 56, Bensenville (Fenton) 0
LeRoy 22, Heyworth 16
Lemont 15, Nazareth 10
Lena-Winslow 46, Dakota 0
Leyden 27, Proviso West 0
Libertyville 32, Evanston Township 13
Lincoln 14, Charleston 6
Lincoln Way Central 17, Lake Park 7
Lisle (Benet Academy) 23, Moline 21
Lisle 51, Westmont 0
Lockport 48, Metea Valley 0
Lyons 56, Addison Trail 0
Machesney Park Harlem 56, Rockford Jefferson 22
Macomb 44, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 0
Macon Meridian 46, ALAH 21
Mahomet-Seymour 37, Effingham 7
Marengo 39, Canton 21
Maria 52, Schurz 20
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 20, Leo 12
Marion 64, Jerseyville Jersey 29
Marist 45, Oak Lawn Richards 7
Marmion 59, Lake View 0
Martinsville 22, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 20
Mascoutah 47, Mount Vernon 12
Massac County 58, Ballard Memorial, Ky. 20
Mendota 57, Riverdale 20
Metamora 14, LaSalle-Peru 7
Milledgeville 24, Amboy 12
Milledgeville 24, Amboy-LaMoille 12
Minooka 20, Joliet West 15
Monticello 29, Illinois Valley Central 6
Montini 17, Sterling 10
Morgan Park 30, St. Viator 22
Morris 31, Antioch 21
Morton 34, Galesburg 21
Moweaqua Central A&M 45, Nokomis 14
Mt. Carmel 61, Marshall 0
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 48, North Greene 0
Mt. Zion 31, Mattoon 7
Murphysboro/Elverado 27, Anna-Jonesboro 7
Naperville Central 20, Lincoln-Way East 17
Naperville Neuqua Valley 26, Wheaton Warrenville South 7
New Trier 32, Stevenson 14
Newton 50, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 6
Normal Community 57, Peoria Manual 22
Normal West 48, Champaign Central 14
Oak Lawn Community 40, Stagg 21
Olney (Richland County) 41, Lawrenceville 8
Oregon 45, Rockford Christian 20
Oswego East 28, Lincoln Way West 14
Ottawa Marquette 47, Chicago Christian 8
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, Stanford Olympia 8
Payton 57, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 8
Pekin 42, Belleville East 9
Peoria Notre Dame 58, Richwoods 0
Piasa Southwestern 33, Trenton Wesclin 20
Plainfield Central 28, Yorkville 13
Plainfield South 27, DeKalb 17
Plano 28, Manteno 0
Polo 56, Ashton-Franklin Center 0
Prairie Ridge 41, Burlington Central 14
Princeton 45, Orion 7
Prospect 41, Fremd 13
Quincy 27, Alton 20
Quincy Notre Dame 59, Rock Island Alleman 0
ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 34, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 22
Reavis 35, Steinmetz 14
Reed-Custer 56, Arcola 34
Rich Township 58, Joliet Central 0
Richmond-Burton 41, Aurora Central Catholic 0
Robinson 20, Red Hill 14
Rock Island 32, Dunlap 14
Rockridge 27, Sterling Newman 14
Round Lake 26, Maine East 7
Roxana 35, Red Bud 20
Rushville-Industry 44, Elmwood-Brimfield 30
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 59, Springfield Southeast 7
Salem 40, Alton Marquette 21
Schaumburg 27, Elk Grove 20
South Elgin 58, Aurora (East) 0
Springfield 66, Springfield Lanphier 20
St. Bede 15, Erie/Prophetstown 13
St. Charles East 27, Waubonsie Valley 7
St. Charles North 24, Lake Zurich 0
St. Francis 51, Peoria (H.S.) 26
St. Ignatius 49, Bremen 8
St. Laurence 34, Brooks Academy 6
St. Rita 27, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 14
St. Rita 27, River Forest Trinity 14
Stillman Valley 48, Rock Falls 0
Stockton 18, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 13
Streator 28, Ottawa 23
Sycamore 46, Oak Forest 8
Taft 41, Grant 14
Thornton Fractional South 41, Chicago (Lane) 20
Thornwood 24, Tinley Park 12
Tolono Unity 33, St. Joseph-Ogden 8
Tremont 48, Eureka 17
Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 13, Greenfield-Northwestern 12
Unity/Seymour Co-op 32, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 6
Vernon Hills 47, Waukegan 0
Warrensburg-Latham 49, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 0
Waterloo 49, Columbia 6
Wauconda 20, Riverside-Brookfield 0
West Frankfort def. Pinckneyville, forfeit
Westville 38, Watseka (coop) 6
Wheaton North 30, Providence 7
Williamsville 28, Athens 21
Wilmington 28, Johnsburg 13
Winchester (West Central) 43, Beardstown 6
Woodstock 43, Bartonville (Limestone) 20
York 54, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 0
Zion Benton 42, North Chicago 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/