Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

12:12 am Illinois Sports

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 44, Stark County 9

Auburn 21, New Berlin 0

Aurora Christian 63, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 20

Barrington 42, Wheeling 0

Bartlett 59, Streamwood 58

Batavia 21, Oswego 13

Belvidere North 20, Rockford Boylan 6

Benton 61, Sparta 0

Bethalto Civic Memorial 28, East Alton-Wood River 0

Bloomington 1, Urbana 0

Bloomington Central Catholic 34, Rantoul 6

Blue Island Eisenhower def. Thornridge, forfeit

Bolingbrook 33, Simeon 0

Bradley-Bourbonnais def. Tilden, forfeit

Breese Mater Dei 21, Breese Central 7

Buffalo Grove 41, Conant 35

Bureau Valley 50, Sherrard 7

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 56, Blue Ridge 14

Byron 41, Winnebago 13

Camp Point Central 34, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 0

Carbondale 45, Granite City 20

Carmel 26, Lake Forest 14

Carmi White County 46, West Frankfort 13

Carnahan, Mo. 46, Dupo 6

Carrollton 54, Jacksonville Routt 8

Carterville 46, Herrin 6

Cary-Grove 60, Crystal Lake South 20

Casey-Westfield 32, Paris 30

Centralia 33, Gateway, Mo. 0

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop def. Carlyle, forfeit

Champaign Centennial 13, Danville 6

Chatham Glenwood 42, Eisenhower 6

Chicago Academy 48, Collins Academy 0

Chicago Ag Science 20, Julian 12

Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, Phillips 0

Christian Brothers College, Mo. 49, O’Fallon 2

Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton def. Hamilton County, forfeit

Clifton Central 60, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Clinton 37, Argenta-Oreana 0

Coal City 14, Kankakee (McNamara) 6

Collinsville 10, Triad 7

Crete-Monee 18, Plainfield North 13

Crystal Lake Central 41, Algonquin (Jacobs) 34

De La Salle 47, Curie 6

DePaul College Prep 49, Ridgewood 0

Decatur St. Teresa 55, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 0

Deerfield 45, Grayslake North 20

Dixon 50, North Boone 7

Downers North 27, Willowbrook 14

Downs Tri-Valley 49, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8

Durand/Pecatonica 28, Forreston 0

Dwight 0, Bismarck-Henning 0

East Moline United 52, East Peoria 20

Edwardsville 41, Highland 33

El Paso-Gridley 26, Fieldcrest 0

Evergreen Park 41, Chicago (Carver Military) 0

Fairbury Prairie Central 20, Pontiac 2

Fairfield 34, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 20

Farmington 53, Havana 8

Farmington Central 53, Havana 8

Fenwick 42, Niles Notre Dame 7

Fithian Oakwood 32, Gilman Iroquois West 26, OT

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 54, Peoria Heights (Quest) 16

Flora def. Edwards County, forfeit

Freeburg 26, Nashville 21

Freeport 25, Rockford Auburn 24

Ft. Zumwalt West, Mo. 49, Belleville West 13

Fulton 30, East Dubuque 20

Geneseo 58, Sandwich 7

Geneva 31, Kaneland 20

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 35, Rockford Lutheran 6

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 26, Fisher 13

Glenbard East 37, Elgin 6

Glenbard North 36, Naperville North 31

Glenbard South 56, West Chicago 0

Glenbrook South 23, Sandburg 0

Greenville 35, Gillespie 2

Hampshire 48, Dundee-Crown 21

Harrisburg 28, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 0

Harvard 34, Woodstock North 22

Herscher 29, Rochelle 27

Hersey 31, Palatine 24

Hoffman Estates 34, Rolling Meadows 32

Hononegah 30, Rockford Guilford 7

Hope Academy 6, Thornton Fractional North 0

Huntley 16, McHenry 13

IC Catholic 28, Woodstock Marian 17

Illini West (Carthage) 34, Lewistown 0

Jacksonville 35, Normal University 14

Johnston City 55, Eldorado 0

Kankakee 28, Washington 14

Kenwood 15, Hillcrest 12

Kewanee 28, Morrison 6

Lakes Community 20, Highland Park 6

Larkin 56, Bensenville (Fenton) 0

LeRoy 22, Heyworth 16

Lemont 15, Nazareth 10

Lena-Winslow 46, Dakota 0

Leyden 27, Proviso West 0

Libertyville 32, Evanston Township 13

Lincoln 14, Charleston 6

Lincoln Way Central 17, Lake Park 7

Lisle (Benet Academy) 23, Moline 21

Lisle 51, Westmont 0

Lockport 48, Metea Valley 0

Lyons 56, Addison Trail 0

Machesney Park Harlem 56, Rockford Jefferson 22

Macomb 44, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 0

Macon Meridian 46, ALAH 21

Mahomet-Seymour 37, Effingham 7

Marengo 39, Canton 21

Maria 52, Schurz 20

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 20, Leo 12

Marion 64, Jerseyville Jersey 29

Marist 45, Oak Lawn Richards 7

Marmion 59, Lake View 0

Martinsville 22, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 20

Mascoutah 47, Mount Vernon 12

Massac County 58, Ballard Memorial, Ky. 20

Mendota 57, Riverdale 20

Metamora 14, LaSalle-Peru 7

Milledgeville 24, Amboy 12

Milledgeville 24, Amboy-LaMoille 12

Minooka 20, Joliet West 15

Monticello 29, Illinois Valley Central 6

Montini 17, Sterling 10

Morgan Park 30, St. Viator 22

Morris 31, Antioch 21

Morton 34, Galesburg 21

Moweaqua Central A&M 45, Nokomis 14

Mt. Carmel 61, Marshall 0

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 48, North Greene 0

Mt. Zion 31, Mattoon 7

Murphysboro/Elverado 27, Anna-Jonesboro 7

Naperville Central 20, Lincoln-Way East 17

Naperville Neuqua Valley 26, Wheaton Warrenville South 7

New Trier 32, Stevenson 14

Newton 50, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 6

Normal Community 57, Peoria Manual 22

Normal West 48, Champaign Central 14

Oak Lawn Community 40, Stagg 21

Olney (Richland County) 41, Lawrenceville 8

Oregon 45, Rockford Christian 20

Oswego East 28, Lincoln Way West 14

Ottawa Marquette 47, Chicago Christian 8

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, Stanford Olympia 8

Payton 57, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 8

Pekin 42, Belleville East 9

Peoria Notre Dame 58, Richwoods 0

Piasa Southwestern 33, Trenton Wesclin 20

Plainfield Central 28, Yorkville 13

Plainfield South 27, DeKalb 17

Plano 28, Manteno 0

Polo 56, Ashton-Franklin Center 0

Prairie Ridge 41, Burlington Central 14

Princeton 45, Orion 7

Prospect 41, Fremd 13

Quincy 27, Alton 20

Quincy Notre Dame 59, Rock Island Alleman 0

ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 34, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 22

Reavis 35, Steinmetz 14

Reed-Custer 56, Arcola 34

Rich Township 58, Joliet Central 0

Richmond-Burton 41, Aurora Central Catholic 0

Robinson 20, Red Hill 14

Rock Island 32, Dunlap 14

Rockridge 27, Sterling Newman 14

Round Lake 26, Maine East 7

Roxana 35, Red Bud 20

Rushville-Industry 44, Elmwood-Brimfield 30

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 59, Springfield Southeast 7

Salem 40, Alton Marquette 21

Schaumburg 27, Elk Grove 20

South Elgin 58, Aurora (East) 0

Springfield 66, Springfield Lanphier 20

St. Bede 15, Erie/Prophetstown 13

St. Charles East 27, Waubonsie Valley 7

St. Charles North 24, Lake Zurich 0

St. Francis 51, Peoria (H.S.) 26

St. Ignatius 49, Bremen 8

St. Laurence 34, Brooks Academy 6

St. Rita 27, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 14

St. Rita 27, River Forest Trinity 14

Stillman Valley 48, Rock Falls 0

Stockton 18, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 13

Streator 28, Ottawa 23

Sycamore 46, Oak Forest 8

Taft 41, Grant 14

Thornton Fractional South 41, Chicago (Lane) 20

Thornwood 24, Tinley Park 12

Tolono Unity 33, St. Joseph-Ogden 8

Tremont 48, Eureka 17

Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 13, Greenfield-Northwestern 12

Unity/Seymour Co-op 32, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 6

Vernon Hills 47, Waukegan 0

Warrensburg-Latham 49, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 0

Waterloo 49, Columbia 6

Wauconda 20, Riverside-Brookfield 0

West Frankfort def. Pinckneyville, forfeit

Westville 38, Watseka (coop) 6

Wheaton North 30, Providence 7

Williamsville 28, Athens 21

Wilmington 28, Johnsburg 13

Winchester (West Central) 43, Beardstown 6

Woodstock 43, Bartonville (Limestone) 20

York 54, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 0

Zion Benton 42, North Chicago 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content