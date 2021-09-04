Cars and Coffee wraps up 2021 season in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A cup of joe and sweet rides became a weekend tradition over the summer at Cars and Coffee in Rockford.

The event looks to bring people in the city together for a day of fun while also introducing them to local businesses and services.

One of the event sponsors Katie's Cup, a non-profit coffee shop that provides multiple free or low cost services for the Rockford community.

Event organizer Kurt Kellermann says he's happy the event can bring people together for a fun day and let them know about important services in the area.

"It's great to get people down to the midtown district, experience everything there is to experience down here and also all of our proceeds benefit Katie's Cup which is a non for profit that gives back to the community, so anything we can do for them," Kellermann said.

Kellermann says he's already excited to kick off the 2022 season of Cars and Coffee next summer.