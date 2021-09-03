Zambia’s parliament elects first female speaker amid changes

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zambia’s parliament has elected its first female speaker, days after new President Hakainde Hichilema began shaking up the government by firing security commanders and promising economic reforms. Earlier this month the long-time opposition leader was elected after campaigning to break with the past. Since his inauguration on Aug. 24, Hichilema has tried to show a difference from former president Edgar Lungu’s regime by allowing media houses that had been closed to re-open, assuring people of their freedoms and promising to deal with the country’s debt crisis. The parliament, where Hichilema’s United Party for National Development party now holds a majority, elected Nelly Mutti as the country’s first female speaker.