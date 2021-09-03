Spotty showers get the holiday weekend off to a slightly soggy start

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The on-and-off rainfall that developed Friday afternoon sticks around into Saturday. The entire weekend won't be cloudy or rainy, as sunshine and warmer weather come back soon.

Cool Saturday:

Saturday provides a repeat of Friday's weather, but in reverse in some aspects. The spotty light rain showers keep going through the morning. We won't pick up much for rainfall, but the occasional showers may stay a nuisance.

Spotty showers are possible early Saturday, then the weather slowly dries up.

The weather dries out by the afternoon, but doesn't clear out right away. Cloudy weather stays in place until the end of the afternoon. The clouds slowly break up through the evening and night. Overall, we won't see much for sunshine for the start of the holiday weekend. The clouds and showers hold temperatures down for another day in a row. We may warm up into the low to middle 70s, but that's about as warm as the weather gets for Saturday.

Warmer end to the weekend:

The weather makes a reversal for the middle to end of the holiday weekend. The sky should be clear by Sunday morning, and remains clear and sunny through Labor Day.

Sunshine and warmth return for the rest of the weekend.

With sunshine back, temperatures rebound accordingly. Highs leap back into the low 80s both afternoons. Overall, the weather remains comfortably warm during the day, and cool at night. The humidity remains low, so we don't have the summer mugginess to deal with.

Back and forth next week:

After the holiday weekend, we jump back and forth between the cooler weather and warmer summer-like conditions.

Tuesday stays near 80 degrees, and has a chance for showers and storms. The rain chances are mainly in the afternoon as a cold front comes through. This front knocks us back down into the middle to upper 70s for a couple days. After a cooler Wednesday and Thursday, we jump back to the 80s for next Friday.

The long range forecast shows middle 80s and somewhat humid weather returning next weekend. Summer weather is not over yet!