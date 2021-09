ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is accused of having inappropriate contact with a minor online.

Rockford Police conducted an investigations a few weeks ago and identified 48-year-old Shawn Albers as the suspect.

Albers was taken into custody on Wednesday. He's charged with Indecent Solicitation of a Child over the Internet, Grooming and Distribution of Harmful Material.

He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.