Petition to install traffic lights where teen died gains traction

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford woman makes a push to get a traffic light installed at the site last Thursday's deadly crash — and her petition has about 1,500 signatures as of Friday night.

Samantha Kruger started a Change.org petition to get a traffic light installed at the intersection of Broadway and 24th streets in Rockford, where 16-year-old Mason Hada was killed in a crash last week. The East High School student was set to play his first varsity football game before the tragedy.

Kruger said "even if the light could prevent one tragedy, it's still worth it." Kruger, whose daughter attends East High School, said the intersection is dangerous.

"We need to think about the safety for the drivers and pedestrians of the area," Kruger told 13 WREX.