Illinois National Guard to respond to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Approximately 160 Illinois National Guard members will respond to the relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ida, according to Gov. JB Pritzker's office on Friday.

Pritzker's office said the request came from the Louisiana National Guard through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. The national guard members will help with manpower and equipment to assist with commodities distribution, general search and rescue, storm debris removal and route clearance, and general security and curfew enforcement.

“As states across the nation recover from the damage of Hurricane Ida and the continued impacts of climate change, the State of Illinois stands ready to help,” said Governor Pritzker. “Illinois’ brave members of the National Guard are exceptional at everything they do and will work alongside local rescue teams to support impacted residents and communities.”

The 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, with headquarters in Normal will provide approximately 98 Soldiers from the 661st Engineer Company (Horizontal), based in Macomb for potential debris removal and route clearance missions.

The Illinois National Guard has provided forces and equipment for hurricane relief on multiple occasions including Hurricane Florence (2018), Hurricane Maria (2017), Hurricane Irma (2017) and Hurricane Sandy (2012). The Illinois National Guard sent more than 1,140 Soldiers and Airmen to assist Louisiana and Mississippi in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.