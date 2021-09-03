Gov. Pritzker launches task force to fight homelessness in Illinois

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker Friday issued Executive Order 2021-21, launching a comprehensive approach to fighting homelessness in Illinois.

The order establishes the Illinois Interagency Task Force on Homelessness and the new position of State Homelessness Chief to lead the task force. It also provides for a Community Advisory Council on Homelessness consisting of diverse stakeholders that represent the goals and population described in this executive order, including representation of people with disabilities, people with lived experience, the philanthropic sector, and local Continuums of Care.

“In another step to protect our most vulnerable residents, I’m announcing an Interagency Task Force on Homelessness, codifying the collaboration that has become second nature to our health and human service agencies in the face of the pandemic – an all the more essential mission with the eviction moratorium set to end,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “In doing so, I’m directing my state agencies to come together with leaders in the sector to strengthen safety nets, support local solutions, and provide effective help for those dealing with the housing crisis to get them back on their feet. Together, step by step, we are working to make Illinois a place all our residents can truly call home.”

Under the leadership of the Homelessness Chief, who will work within IDHS, the new task force will develop and implement a plan to prevent and address the effects of homelessness.

With the ultimate goal of achieving functional zero homelessness, the task force will identify strategies to improve health and human services for Illinois’ homeless population, focusing on identifying local solutions and strengthening existing safety nets to address the root causes.

In addition, this year the administration is coordinating a housing relief package that totals $1.5 billion. IHDA is utilizing $70 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for supportive housing programming, a portion of which is dedicated to support the formerly homeless population.

Executive order 2021-21 is effective immediately.

For residents still in need, IDHS is currently accepting applications for rental assistance until available funding runs out. Households in need of rental assistance should contact an IDHS Service Provider Agency to ask about available assistance programs. Provider Agencies can help residents determine eligibility and apply for relief. A list of Provider Agencies, as well as organizations offering assistance with utility bills, free legal aid and additional services can be found at: https://www.illinoisrentalassistance.org.