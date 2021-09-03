Gov. Pritzker extends vaccine deadline for hospital, school employees

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Governor Pritzker announced Friday hospital and school leaders in Illinois now have until September 19, 2021 to receive an initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The extended deadline came at the request of Illinois health and education officials. The September 19th deadline gives a two-week extension of vaccination requirements for individuals in high-risk settings.

“Even as our hospitals and schools are taking the necessary steps to ensure compliance with the testing and accountability measures mandated in Executive Order 2021-22, we recognize that some institutions will need additional time in which to establish procedures that will guarantee they are compliant,” said IDPH Director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Our primary goal is to make sure that healthcare workers, education employees and students are protected, along with their families and communities, and this extension will help us achieve that goal.”

Currently, 8.4 million Illinoisans (66.2%) have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 6.5 million are fully vaccinated (51.4%).

Illinois continues to be a leader in the Midwest in vaccinating its residents, with 61% of children between the ages or 12 and 17, 78.7% of adults and 93.7% of seniors vaccinated to date.