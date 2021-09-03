Gloomy start to the weekend with scattered showers expected later

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We kick off the holiday weekend with scattered showers inching closer to home with cooler temperatures.

Wet start:

With showers slowly inching closer to the Stateline, we remain dry into the morning with mostly cloudy skies.

The first half of the day remains cloudy with spotty showers arriving later, some spots may stay dry.

While the activity is likely to arrive around and after lunch time, some of us may see some dry time. The showers are looking to be spotty leaving some spots dry. These showers are likely to stick around for latter part of the day, throughout portions of the afternoon. If you're hitting the road, it is not expected that you see a wash out all day but it may impact some of your trip or commute.

If you have plans to hit the road or just to be outside today and tomorrow, monitor the radar on your 13 Weather Authority app in case you find yourself under the spotty showers. Keep the app handy for another chance for scattered activity expected into Saturday.

The overnight hours hold a slight chance for more activity. Cloud cover sticks around into Saturday with sunshine and warmer temperatures for Sunday.

Split weekend:

Although rain showers are likely this afternoon, they creep into Saturday but the entire weekend will not be gloomy.

With a gloomy and rainy start, the second half of the weekend brings back sunshine and lower 80's.

With scattered showers possible for Saturday, the first half of the long weekend appears to be on the gloomier side. Temperatures for today and tomorrow only warm into the middle 70's with a good amount of cloud cover.

Once we get to Sunday, the sunshine will return along with slightly warmer temperatures. Lower 80's are expected for both Sunday and Labor Day.