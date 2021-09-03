Global biodiversity conference opens in southern France

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is preparing to open the World Conservation Congress in the southern city of Marseille. At the global summit starting Friday, Macron is expected to urge world leaders and institutions to safeguard biodiversity as they work to curb climate change and support human welfare. Thousands of people are set to attend the event, both in person and virtually, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference, which is held every four years, focuses on urgent actions needed to protect wildlife. Several recent studies have reported that many of the planet’s ecosystems are severely strained by global warming, over use and other threats.