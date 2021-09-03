Friday’s Scores

Skip to Content

Wisconsin Sports

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbotsford 42, Marathon 12

Amherst 47, Shiocton 7

Aquinas 45, Altoona 8

Assumption 46, Wild Rose 0

Berlin 26, Ripon 0

Bonduel 14, Oconto 0

Brillion 41, Two Rivers 0

Brookfield East 1, West Allis Central 0

Catholic Memorial 53, New Berlin Eisenhower 0

Clintonville 26, Mishicot 0

Colby 52, Southern Door 7

Cuba City 19, Fennimore 0

De Pere 42, Green Bay Southwest 0

Edgar 36, Iola-Scandinavia 0

Edgewood 35, McFarland 0

Fond du Lac 54, Appleton East 8

Fort Atkinson 20, Reedsburg Area 6

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 49, Valders 0

Lake Country Lutheran 38, Brown Deer 0

Lodi 42, Horicon/Hustisford 0

Luck 48, Washburn 28

Luxemburg-Casco 49, Winneconne 0

Markesan 22, Waterloo 12

Middleton 55, Beloit Memorial 0

Monroe 42, Whitewater 0

Northwestern 21, Spooner 6

Notre Dame 66, Green Bay East 0

Oshkosh West 3, Neenah 0

Pewaukee 54, New Berlin West 0

Prescott 40, Somerset 6

Pulaski 35, Green Bay Preble 0

Rhinelander 32, Lakeland 7

Rice Lake 33, Hudson 12

River Ridge 29, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 12

Spring Valley 34, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Watertown Luther Prep 34, Turner 8

Waunakee 56, Janesville Parker 6

Wausau West 20, D.C. Everest 13

Whitnall 48, Cudahy 0

Xavier 14, Seymour 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

