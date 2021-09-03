Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:20 pm Illinois Sports

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bloomington 1, Urbana 0

Bureau Valley 50, Sherrard 7

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 56, Blue Ridge 14

Byron 41, Winnebago 13

Centralia 33, Gateway, Mo. 0

Chatham Glenwood 42, Eisenhower 6

Chicago Ag Science 20, Julian 12

Christian Brothers College, Mo. 49, O’Fallon 2

Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton def. Hamilton County, forfeit

Clifton Central 60, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Clinton 37, Argenta-Oreana 0

Collinsville 10, Triad 7

Decatur St. Teresa 55, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 0

Dwight 0, Bismarck-Henning 0

Farmington 53, Havana 8

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 35, Rockford Lutheran 6

Harrisburg 28, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 0

Johnston City 55, Eldorado 0

Lena-Winslow 46, Dakota 0

Lincoln 14, Charleston 6

Macomb 44, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 0

Marist 45, Oak Lawn Richards 7

Normal West 48, Champaign Central 14

Payton 57, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 8

Peoria Notre Dame 58, Richwoods 0

Richmond-Burton 41, Aurora Central Catholic 0

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 59, Springfield Southeast 7

South Elgin 58, Aurora (East) 0

St. Ignatius 49, Bremen 8

St. Rita 27, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 14

St. Rita 27, River Forest Trinity 14

Waterloo 49, Columbia 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

