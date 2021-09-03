Skip to Content

Friday Night Football Week 2 Scores and Highlights

Here's a look at high school football scores from around the area. To watch our week 2 edition of Friday Night Football, click on the videos above.

NUIC

Du-Pec 28, Forreston 0

Lena-Winslow 46, Dakota 0

Stockton 18, E/PC 13

Fulton 30, East Dubuque 20

NIC-10

Belvidere North 20, Boylan 6

Hononegah 30, Guilford 7

Freeport 25, Auburn 24

East 67, Belvidere 14

Harlem 56, Jefferson 22

BIG NORTHERN

Dixon 50, North Boone 7

Winnebago 13, Byron 41

Rock Falls 0, Stillman Valley 48

Oregon 45, Rockford Christian 20

Genoa-Kingston 35, Rockford Lutheran 6

8-MAN

South Beloit 44, River Ridge 30

Polo 56, Ashton-Franklin Center 0

Milledgeville 24, Amboy 12

OTHER SCORES

Herscher 29, Rochelle 27

Sycamore 46, Oak Forest 8

Plainfield South 27, DeKalb 17

