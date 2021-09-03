Friday Night Football Week 2 Scores and Highlights

Friday Night Football Week 2 Scores and HighlightsNew
Here's a look at high school football scores from around the area. To watch our week 2 edition of Friday Night Football, click on the videos above.
NUIC
Du-Pec 28, Forreston 0
Lena-Winslow 46, Dakota 0
Stockton 18, E/PC 13
Fulton 30, East Dubuque 20
NIC-10
Belvidere North 20, Boylan 6
Hononegah 30, Guilford 7
Freeport 25, Auburn 24
East 67, Belvidere 14
Harlem 56, Jefferson 22
BIG NORTHERN
Dixon 50, North Boone 7
Winnebago 13, Byron 41
Rock Falls 0, Stillman Valley 48
Oregon 45, Rockford Christian 20
Genoa-Kingston 35, Rockford Lutheran 6
8-MAN
South Beloit 44, River Ridge 30
Polo 56, Ashton-Franklin Center 0
Milledgeville 24, Amboy 12
OTHER SCORES
Herscher 29, Rochelle 27
Sycamore 46, Oak Forest 8
Plainfield South 27, DeKalb 17