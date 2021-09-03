Cubs’ Ross, Hoyer test positive for COVID-19; Green ejected

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesman for the team says Ross and Hoyer are feeling fine and quarantining. Both of them are vaccinated. Bench coach Andy Green will run the team while Ross is away but he was ejected by second base umpire Tom Hallion in the sixth inning of Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He had said before the game that Ross’ close contacts had been tested and there were no other positive tests within the clubhouse.