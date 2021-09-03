Chicago bank employee dies after neck stabbing; man charged

CHICAGO (AP) — A 24-year-old Chicago bank employee who was stabbed in the neck while working has died of her injuries. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says Jessica Vilaythong died Thursday evening, one day after the stabbing at a Chase Bank branch in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Police said the woman was stabbed in the left side of her neck “after having a brief conversation” with 35-year-old Jawaun Westbrooks. Prosecutors charged him Friday with first-degree murder. He’s due in bond court. Saturday. It wasn’t clear whether he has an attorney who might comment on his behalf. a man. A motive behind the attack is unclear.