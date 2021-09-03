BMO Harris Bank Center renovations move to next step

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The renovation process of the BMO Harris Bank Center has moved into a new phase.

Crews started pouring concrete down Friday where the new ice rink will go.

The mechanical pieces have been assembled in the arena.

More than twenty-five truckloads of concrete were poured.

It will take around ten days for the concrete to wet dry, and then another eighteen after that before the ice surface can be put down.

General Manager of the BMO Harris Bank Center says the process has been long but getting here is a big step forward.

"The process started two months ago, so it took us that long to even get here," she said.

The arena is scheduled to be ready for hockey season.