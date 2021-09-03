30,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois over past week

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 30,319 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 178 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, August 27, 2021.

More than 78% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 61% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Thursday night, 2,286 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 551 patients were in the ICU and 302 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Since reporting on Friday, August 27, 2021, 185,014 doses were reported administered in Illinois.