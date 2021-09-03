1 arrest after clash over Arizona school’s COVID mandates

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — School officials say an Arizona student’s father was arrested after he and two other men carrying zip ties threatened a “citizen’s arrest” on the school principal over virus rules. The principal of Mesquite Elementary in Tucson said Friday she felt violated and scared. The father, with his son in tow, showed up to campus Thursday. He was upset that his child would have to isolate and miss a school field trip because of a COVID-19 exposure. Tucson police confirmed a 40-year-old man was arrested for trespassing. The arrest is the latest in a number of confrontations and other encounters over virus-related requirements and restrictions that have occurred in U.S. schools.