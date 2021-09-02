Wet start to the weekend may slow down travelers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rain showers slide into the Stateline for the start of the holiday weekend. Roads may be wet in spots for travelers, which could slow down holiday travel slightly. The rest of the holiday weekend makes up for the rainy start.

Friday showers:

Showers likely stay away through Friday morning, then we'll have to reach for the rain jackets in the afternoon.

The Stateline won't see much for rainfall, but the spotty showers may be a little nuisance at times. The rain looks to hold off all morning. If you're hitting the road at that time, be aware roads won't be dry to our north in Wisconsin and west in Iowa. Drive accordingly. Showers and storms in those directions could lead to wet roads.

By the time the rain arrives by us Friday afternoon, the showers may be spotty. We'll get some pockets of dry time, with rain sprinkled in occasionally. While not a washout, have the rain jacket just in case. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. If you head thunder, head indoors as soon as possible. Thankfully, thunderstorms won't be widespread, so the threat of downpours and lightning remain low.

The spotty showers may linger into Saturday morning, then dry weather sweeps in for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Drying out:

We won't have to see rain and clouds for long during the holiday weekend. That said, we won't immediately get back to bright and sunny weather as the weekend progresses.

Rain might linger into early Saturday, but the rest of the holiday weekend is sunny and warmer.

Saturday keeps the isolated showers chances going through the morning. By the afternoon, the weather should be drying up and slowly clearing out. Saturday evening could provide clearer weather and some glimpses of sunshine before sunset. While we do clear out some, the clouds for much of the day hold temperatures down. Look for highs in the upper 70s by Saturday afternoon.

Heating up:

We get back to sunny and summer-like weather quickly over the rest of the weekend. Sunday starts out clear, with the added sunshine bringing temperatures back up into the low 80s. Labor Day follows suit, with sunny weather and highs in the low 80s for a second day in a row.

We may dance back and forth between the upper 70s and low 80s between Tuesday and Thursday next week. Most days our sunny, though Tuesday features a low chance for scattered showers.

Summer heat may not be done yet. Late next week, there are signs that the middle to even upper 80s are possible. September averages 2 days in the 90s. While not a guarantee each year, a day or two near or into the 90s is not unheard of! Stay tuned to our 10-day forecast as we watch to see if the hotter weather sticks or not in the long-range forecast.