The Latest: Turkey ‘evaluating’ Kabul airport reopening

Turkey’s foreign minister says his country is “evaluating” plans to reopen Kabul’s airport. Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters on Thursday in Ankara that Hamid Karzai International Airport could be reopened in two stages for military flights and later for commercial flights. The Taliban and other countries are making requests to cooperate with Turkey, which has run the airport for six years. Cavusoglu said “we are evaluating all of this.” Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag said at the same news conference that the Netherlands wants to help with technical matters or security at the airport. The Taliban entered the airport after the last U.S. troops left on Monday evening.