Ida live updates: Biden says storm shows climate crisis real

President Joe Biden says extreme storms like Ida are a reminder that the climate crisis is real and the nation needs to be better prepared. Biden sought to assure residents in the Northeast on Thursday that federal first responders are on the ground to help clean up after Ida’s record rainfall and flooding. The president says he spoke to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, and planned to also speak with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. He says he “made clear” to the governors that the Federal Emergency Management Agency “is on the ground.”