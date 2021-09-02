State parks in the Stateline see increase in visitors in 2020

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Despite the coronavirus pandemic closing Rock Cut State Park for a few months, the park saw was among many in the Stateline to see an increase in visitors in 2020.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the park had 1,128,464 visitors in 2020. That's up from 2019, when the park had 1,110,563 visitors.

Rock Cut State Park had the 7th most visitors in 2020, according to the IDNR data.

Rock Cut wasn't the only state park in our area to see an increase in traffic.

White Pines Forest State Park, Lowden State Park and Castle Rock State Park in Ogle County all large increases in visitors in 2020.

Here's a look at the amount of visitors each park had in 2020 compared to 2019:

2020

Castle Rock State Park: 168,149

Lowden State Park: 417,091

White Pines Forest State Park: 412,060

2019:

Castle Rock State Park: 106,678

Lowden State Park: 252,376

White Pines Forest State Park: 326,368

The Lowden-Miller Forest also an increase of traffic in 2020. Lowden State Park was the fastest growing state park in 2020, according to IDNR's data.

Starved Rock State Park was the most visited state park in 2020.