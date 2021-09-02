4 passengers on small jet dead after it crashes on takeoff

A small jet carrying crashed on takeoff Thursday morning from a small airport in central Connecticut and hit a building, killing all four people on the plane. Authorities say the Cessna Citation 560X took off just before 10 a.m. Thursday from the Robertson Airport and crashed into the building at the manufacturing company Trumpf Inc. The jet was headed to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, North Carolina. An intense fire burned for about 20 minutes.