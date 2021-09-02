Rockford woman charged with attempted murder after traffic crash

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We're learning more about a traffic crash near Klines Ave. and W. State St. Wednesday night that sent multiple people to the hospital.

Rockford police now say 57-year-old Sherryn Simpson faces two counts of attempted murder.

Police say Simpson was driving a vehicle with two other people inside when she intentionally hit a 53-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man who were walking in the area.

Police say Simpson continued drive off after hitting the pedestrians and later hit a building nearby.

Simpson faces multiple charges, including:

Attempted murder (two counts)

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Aggravated battery with great bodily harm (two counts)

Driving under the influence of alcohol

All five people, the two pedestrians, Simpson and two passengers, were sent to the hospital following the crash. Police did not provide an update on anyone's injury status on Thursday.