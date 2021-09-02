Japan likely to get new PM as Suga bows out of party vote

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga won’t run in the governing party’s leadership election later this month, indicating he will step down as Japanese leader. Officials in the Liberal Democratic Party say Suga told party executives Friday he will not run in the leadership race set for Sept. 29. Suga has been criticized for slow pandemic measures and holding the Olympics despite the public’s health concerns. His expected departure is largely a political decision so the party can have a fresh face before national elections that must be held by late November. The next prime minister is likely to still be from the LDP due to the party’s majority in Parliament.