More than a dozen deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast

NEW YORK (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over the tri-state area, with at least 18 deaths linked to flooding in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Police in New York City reported eight deaths, as basement apartments suddenly filled with water and freeways and boulevards turned into rivers.

Local media reported at least six deaths in New Jersey and "multiple fatalities" were reported in a county outside Philadelphia.

The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority suspended all service overnight because of the flooding.

Some limited service was operating Thursday morning.

The storm moved into southern New England overnight where inundated roads were causing commuter delays.