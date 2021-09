ROCKFORD (WREX) — A couple of RPS 205 soccer rivals met up Thursday night, with East defeating Auburn, 2-0. Auburn goalkeeper Justin Kakozi made some big saves in the 2nd half to keep it a one goal game. Late in the 2nd half, East's Reponse Shema added a bit of insurance for the E-Rabs, blasting home a top-shelf goal to seal up the 2-0 win.

With the victory, the E-Rabs improve to 2-0 in the NIC-10.