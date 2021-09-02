Bill Hintz faces additional charges, accused of stealing from people who died

CHICAGO (WREX) — Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz has been indicted on new charges related to alleged misconduct and theft of government funds.

Hintz, 51, was charged with six more counts of official misconduct and six counts of theft.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul previously charged Hintz with two counts of theft, 12 counts of forgery and 23 counts of official misconduct.

Illinois State Police began investigating Hintz last year. Following the indictment, ISP received additional information that Hintz had stolen around $2,500 paid by the families of people who had been cremated the county's expense.

Raoul’s latest indictment alleges Hintz required family members to pay cash in order to recover the cremated remains of their homeless loved ones but kept the money for himself.

“The defendant has demonstrated a clear pattern of using the office of the Winnebago County coroner to line his pockets,” Raoul said. “The defendant’s actions took advantage of grieving families and abused the trust of Winnebago County residents. I am committed to ensuring he is held fully responsible to the public he deceived.”

Raoul’s indictment also alleges that Hintz stole approximately $14,500 in cash that belonged to deceased individuals out of the coroner’s office’s evidence vault. According to the indictment, Hintz claimed that he released some of the money to the county administrator; however, there is no evidence to support that claim or to show the money was deposited into coroner’s office’s accounts.

Hintz's wife, Michelle, multiple counts of forgery and theft charges. Both pled not guilty to the charges last November.

If convicted, Hintz faces up to 15 years in prison. His next court date is set for Sept. 22.