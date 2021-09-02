4th Chicago cop in weeks arrested on excessive force charges

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police lieutenant has become the fourth member of the department to be arrested on felony charges in recent weeks.

The Cook County State's Attorney's office hasn't provided any details about the arrest of Lt. Wilfredo Roman but says he is scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday on felony counts of aggravated battery and official misconduct.

Two other officers were in court this week on the same felony charges and in early August, an officer whose shooting of an unarmed man in a subway station was captured by a cell phone camera was arrested on similar charges.